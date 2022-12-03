e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Fire engulfs apartment in Malad high-rise, no injuries reported so far

At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 15 minutes, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: On Saturday morning, a massive fire broke out on the third level of the 21-story skyscraper Marina Enclave in Janakalyan Nagar, Malad in Mumbai.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of the high rise building in Malad around 11 am.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.

After the entire floor was engulfed in flames, some people on the floor were seen coming to the balcony and calling for help. With the help of locals, the people caught in the fire were brought out safely.

article-image

