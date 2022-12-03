On Camera: Fire engulfs apartment in Malad high-rise, no injuries reported so far

Admin

Mumbai: On Saturday morning, a massive fire broke out on the third level of the 21-story skyscraper Marina Enclave in Janakalyan Nagar, Malad in Mumbai.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of the high rise building in Malad around 11 am.

At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 15 minutes, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.

After the entire floor was engulfed in flames, some people on the floor were seen coming to the balcony and calling for help. With the help of locals, the people caught in the fire were brought out safely.