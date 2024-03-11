Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Kamathipura; No Injuries Reported (Video)

A fire broke out on Monday at Kamathipura. The incident, reported at 10 pm, occurred at Pathare Building / Ali Akbar Chawl, adjacent to Sultan Hotel & Maharashtra College in Kamathipura Gully no 14.

Details of the fire

According to initial reports, the blaze was confined to the third floor of the ground plus upper three-floored building, prompting swift action from the authorities.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) promptly responded to the scene, deploying multiple vehicles and personnel to contain the fire and ensure the safety of residents. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as fire engines rushed to the scene, their sirens piercing through the night air.

No injuries reported

Despite the intensity of the blaze, there were no immediate reports of injuries, providing a sense of relief to both residents and onlookers. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as authorities focus on extinguishing the flames and preventing further damage to the building and surrounding properties.

The MFB declared the situation as Fire Level L-1, with updates indicating that the fire was brought under control at 2220 hrs. As cooling operations continue, residents and businesses in the area are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency responders.