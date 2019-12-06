Mumbai fire dept 'nahi jaanta' whether Bigg Boss house has fire NOC

Mumbai: An advocate, Atal Bihari Dubey, filed a Right To Information (RTI) query on November 11, asking whether the house in the popular reality show Bigg Boss, set up in Film City, Goregaon, had a fire NOC (no-objection certificate) and other required clearances from the fire department. In its reply, the fire department has said, "As per the available office records the information is not available with the department."

The television show, which is in its 13th season, is hosted by actor Salman Khan. For the first time, the Bigg Boss house has been set up in Mumbai.

Dubey had also asked whether the construction of Bigg Boss house was sanctioned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This question too received the same response.

Further, Dubey had sought to know whether the makers of the show had sought clearances from fire department and if they had not done so, how could the show go on in a such a house and why had the fire department failed to act in the matter. Public relations officer SB Kaarade said the fire department did not have any records available.

"In my RTI application, I had asked if the fire department had given the fire NOC and other required permissions to the Bigg Boss makers but I am not satisfied with the reply I received from the fire department -- as per the office records the required information is not available. This shows they just don't take RTI seriously," said Dubey.

Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, "As of now, I have no idea about this, but we will verify the facts and stringent action will be taken against the production house if fire safety norms have been violated."