Mumbai Fire Brigade Warns Of Rising Fire Risks Amid Summer Heat Surge | Pixabay

Mumbai: With rising summer temperatures placing increased strain on electrical systems, the risk of short circuits, overloading, and fire incidents in homes, offices, and commercial spaces has significantly increased. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has urged citizens to strictly follow electrical safety norms and remain vigilant, warning that extreme heat further amplifies fire risks.

Heavy use of appliances such as fans, air conditioners, coolers, and refrigerators, along with hot and dry weather conditions, improper storage of flammable materials, garbage burning, and gas leaks, are contributing to the heightened danger. The MFB has advised regular inspection of wiring, switchboards, and plug points, and cautioned against overloading sockets with multiple appliances.

"Citizens have been advised to use safe and certified electrical connections for high-load devices and strictly avoid burning garbage, dry leaves, or other flammable materials. Regular inspection of LPG cylinders and gas pipelines by qualified technicians has been recommended, along with ensuring that fire safety systems in all residential and commercial buildings are fully functional and well maintained," said a senior fire official.

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MFB have urged residents to keep staircases and emergency exits clear at all times to ensure safe evacuation during emergencies. Vehicles should be parked only in designated areas to allow unobstructed movement of fire brigade vehicles. In case of a fire, citizens are advised not to panic and to immediately contact the MFB at 101 or 022-23001390 / 022-23001393.