Navi Mumbai Heat Alert: NMMC Issues Heatstroke Advisory, Urges Residents To Avoid Peak Sun Hours

NMMC issues heatstroke advisory as temperatures rise, urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 5: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has warned residents to take precautions against heatstroke amid rising temperatures, urging citizens to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and stay adequately hydrated.

As part of its response to the heatwave, the civic body has distributed protective caps to sanitation workers through its solid waste management department to shield them from harsh sun exposure.

Supervisors have also been instructed to ensure workers carry drinking water and remain hydrated, while contractors have been directed to take adequate care of sanitation staff working in extreme conditions.

शहरात उष्णतेची तीव्रता जाणवत असून 'उष्माघाताचा' धोका वाढू शकतो. उन्हाळ्यात शरीर हायड्रेटेड ठेवणे अत्यंत महत्त्वाचे आहे.



भरपूर पाणी, लिंबूपाणी, ताक, नारळपाणी आणि ताज्या फळांचे रस पिण्याला प्राधान्य द्या. तसेच जास्त कॅफिन असलेले पेय, सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक्स, जास्त साखर असलेले पेय आणि… pic.twitter.com/YMLyybuTIS — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) May 5, 2026

Advisory for civic staff and citizens

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said similar precautions must be followed by personnel working in field departments such as engineering, water supply, sewerage, and gardens.

“With temperatures rising steadily, it is essential that both civic staff and citizens take adequate precautions. Use protective headgear, stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours to prevent heat-related illnesses,” he said.

The civic body noted that a heatwave—often termed a “silent disaster”—is declared when temperatures remain 3°C above normal for three consecutive days or exceed 45°C for two consecutive days, conditions typically seen during the pre-monsoon months from March to June, affecting humans, animals, and vegetation.

Symptoms and immediate response

According to the advisory, symptoms of heatstroke include excessive sweating followed by dry, hot skin, fatigue, dizziness or fainting, severe headache, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a sharp rise in body temperature.

In case of suspected heatstroke, residents have been advised to immediately move the affected person to a cool or shaded place, apply cold compresses, wipe the body with a wet cloth, and, if possible, provide a cool water bath.

Maintaining hydration is critical, with the civic body recommending regular intake of water and fluids such as ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and lassi.

Preventive measures and public caution

The NMMC has also outlined preventive measures, including avoiding outdoor exposure between 12 pm and 4 pm, wearing loose and light-coloured clothing, using hats or umbrellas, and scheduling outdoor activities before 10 am or after 4 pm.

Citizens have been advised to consume water-rich fruits and vegetables, avoid strenuous activities in peak heat, and carry drinking water while travelling.

Special caution has been advised for children, pregnant women, and elderly citizens, who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Residents have also been cautioned against walking barefoot in the sun and leaving children or pets inside closed vehicles, while organisers of public gatherings and sports events have been asked to ensure adequate drinking water and protection from direct sunlight.

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The civic body urged residents to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if symptoms of heatstroke are observed, stressing that awareness and timely action can help prevent serious health complications.

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