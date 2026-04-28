Weather Alert! Temperatures Cross 38°C In Thane As Health Department Issues High Alert Advisory

Citizens face intense summer heat in Thane as officials warn of dehydration and heat-related illness risks | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Thane, April 28: As the mercury continues its relentless climb across the state, the Health Department has issued a stern warning to citizens following a sharp rise in temperatures, which have now breached the 38°C mark in several districts. In some parts of the region, temperatures have even touched a grueling 40°C, significantly impacting daily life.

Rising heat and humidity

Over the past week, the region has witnessed a rapid escalation in heat levels. What was a manageable 36°C just days ago has now surged past 38°C. Compounding the distress is the high level of humidity, making the "real feel" temperature much higher and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Impact on daily life

The heatwave has particularly affected outdoor workers, daily wage labourers, and commuters. Reports indicate:

Transport Disruptions: Many auto-rickshaw drivers have opted to stay off the roads during peak afternoon hours to avoid the searing heat.

Public Health: There has been a noticeable increase in cases of seasonal coughs, colds, and respiratory issues, particularly among children.

Vulnerable Groups: The elderly and children are at the highest risk, with many experiencing exhaustion and dehydration.

Health Department guidelines

Health officials, including Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar, have confirmed that while no severe heatstroke casualties have been officially recorded in the district yet, the risk remains imminent.

To mitigate the risk, the department has released the following safety protocols:

Avoid Peak Sun: Stay indoors between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM unless absolutely necessary.

Hydration is Key: Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Consume hydrating fluids like buttermilk, lemon water, or fruit juices.

Protective Clothing: When stepping out, cover your head with a hat or umbrella and wear light-coloured, loose cotton clothing.

Dietary Adjustments: Opt for light, fresh meals and avoid stale or heavy food.

Recognising symptoms

The advisory urges citizens to seek immediate medical attention if they experience the following symptoms of heat exhaustion:

. Sudden spike in body temperature.

. Dizziness, nausea, or fainting spells.

. Severe headaches and persistent thirst.

. Difficulty in breathing or chest discomfort.

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The local administration has ensured that district hospitals are equipped with specialised wards and supplies to handle any surge in heat-related emergencies. Citizens are requested to remain vigilant and prioritise their health during this peak summer period.

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