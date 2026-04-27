Weather Alert! Thane Set For 41 Degrees, Mumbai At 33, Heatwave Like Conditions Across Region

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Summer has tightened its grip across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with Thane emerging as the hottest pocket of the day, expected to touch a scorching 41 degrees Celsius. In comparison, Mumbai recorded around 30 to 31 degrees in the morning, likely to rise to 33 degrees through the day.

Navi Mumbai too is witnessing rising heat, with current temperatures around 31 degrees and similar daytime highs expected. The “feels like” temperature across regions is significantly higher, touching 35 to 36 degrees due to humidity.

Humidity amplifies discomfort

The heat is being compounded by high humidity levels, ranging between 64 and 79 percent. This has made conditions feel far more oppressive, even during early hours.

Clear skies and continuous sunshine have ensured there is little respite, while light winds of 11 to 13 kilometres per hour are not strong enough to cool the atmosphere.

Air quality remains moderate

Air quality across Mumbai continues to remain in the moderate category. AQI levels have been recorded around 92 to 105, indicating noticeable pollution.

Particulate matter remains a concern, with PM2.5 at 32 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at 51 micrograms per cubic metre. While not severe, prolonged exposure may still impact vulnerable groups.

Tips to beat the heat

Doctors advise residents to stay hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours. Wearing light, breathable clothing and using sun protection is essential.

People are also urged to consume fluids regularly and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Special care should be taken for children, elderly residents and those with respiratory conditions.

With no immediate rainfall forecast, the region is expected to continue facing hot and humid conditions in the coming days.