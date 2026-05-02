Think You’re Beating The Heat? Oily, Sticky, Breaking Out? Your Summer Routine Might Be The Problem

Summer skincare can get a bit confusing. The moment the weather changes, skin starts behaving differently - more oil, more sweat, the occasional breakout - and most of us instinctively try to “fix” it. We wash our face more often, switch to stronger products, or stop using moisturiser altogether because everything already feels greasy.

But what’s often missing is that these quick fixes can quietly weaken the skin over time.

A lot of this comes down to the skin barrier. It’s the outer layer of your skin that holds everything together, keeps moisture in, protects from environmental stress, and helps maintain balance. And in summer, this barrier is already working overtime.

Especially now, when summers are harsher and nights don’t cool down as much, the skin doesn’t really get a break. Add to that the constant back-and-forth between outdoor heat, pollution, and indoor air-conditioning, and it’s not surprising that skin starts feeling off, sometimes oily, sometimes dry, sometimes just more sensitive than usual.

In this kind of environment, a few everyday habits can do more damage than we realise:

Over-cleansing

Washing the face multiple times a day can feel refreshing, especially in humid weather. But frequent cleansing - particularly with strong or foaming face washes - can strip away the skin’s natural lipids. These lipids are essential for maintaining the barrier. Once disrupted, the skin often responds by producing even more oil, creating a cycle that’s hard to manage. A gentler approach, using mild cleansers with ingredients like aloe, neem, or tulsi, can help remove impurities without disturbing the skin’s balance.

Skipping moisturiser

One of the most common misconceptions is that oily skin doesn’t need moisturiser in summer. In reality, oil and hydration are not the same. Heat, sun exposure, and air-conditioning can all reduce the skin’s water content, even if it appears greasy. Skipping moisturiser can weaken the barrier over time, making the skin more prone to irritation. Lightweight, water-based hydration, such as gels or formulations with cucumber or fruit extracts, can help replenish moisture without feeling heavy.

Over-exfoliating

There’s also this urge in summer to constantly “clean” the skin - get rid of tan, dullness, clogged pores. Exfoliation helps, but only to a point.

When it becomes too frequent or too harsh, it can thin out the skin barrier and make your skin more reactive, especially in the sun. That’s when you start noticing redness or that slight stinging feeling.

Gentler exfoliation works better in the long run. Even traditional formats like ubtan, when used mildly, tend to be less disruptive and still effective.

Environmental stress

Summer isn’t just heat. It’s heat, UV exposure, dust, pollution, and then suddenly cold, dry air indoors. Your skin is constantly adjusting.

This kind of back-and-forth can be tiring for the skin barrier. Sometimes what helps is not doing more, but just adding a bit of calm back into the routine - ingredients that cool, soothe, and don’t overwork the skin.

Using unsuitable products

Products that work well in cooler months may not be ideal for summer. Heavy creams can feel occlusive in humid weather, while overly drying formulations can strip the skin further. Summer calls for lighter, breathable textures that allow the skin to function comfortably. There’s also a growing preference for fresher, more thoughtfully processed formulations that retain ingredient efficacy while being gentle enough for frequent use.

The larger shift

A common thread across these habits is the tendency to overcorrect. Summer skincare is often approached with the goal of controlling oil, removing tan, or managing sweat. But healthy skin doesn’t come from constant stripping or aggressive treatments. It comes from balance.

When the skin barrier is intact, the skin is better equipped to regulate itself—whether that’s oil production, hydration, or sensitivity. This is where skincare routines are gradually evolving. There’s a shift towards approaches that are simpler, more consistent, and better aligned with both the climate and the skin’s natural functioning.

In many ways, summer skincare is less about doing more and more about doing it right. Small changes like choosing gentler cleansers, not skipping hydration, or being mindful of over-exfoliation can go a long way in protecting the skin barrier. Because once that barrier is strong, everything else tends to fall into place.

(Swagatika Das is the CEO & Co-Founder, Nat Habit)