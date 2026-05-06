Mumbai Resident Raises Safety Concerns Over Defunct Street Lights For Months In Andheri, Authorities Assure Action After Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A Mumbai resident has raised an alarm over non-functional street lights for over 5-6 months in Andheri West's Sagar City, creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians and commuters. Calling it 'a serious public safety hazard,' he added that pedestrians and commuters are forced to walk in complete darkness every night, increasing the risk of accidents, theft and other criminal activities.

The post was shared by mumbai.socials on Instagram. Visuals posted online showed large parts of Sagar City without functioning street lights. The resident also highlighted poor road conditions, which further increase the risk of accidents in the dark. Questioning the authorities, the resident demanded immediate action, stating that such negligence is unacceptable. He said, "This kind of apathy is unacceptable."

Moreover, he also added, "If this issue is not resolved urgently, it will be escalated to higher authorities and highlighted across media platforms."

Electricity Board Assures Action

Responding to the post, Adani Electricity acknowledged the complaint and assured action. In its reply, the company said that a complaint had been registered and a site visit arranged to address the issue.

"We’ve raised a complaint on your behalf. Please note your complaint no.1005241909 for future correspondence. The site visit has been arranged to address and resolve the issue you've raised. Regards,​ Adani Electricity."

Meanwhile, just last month, a key arterial stretch near Borivali's Club Aquaria was also left in complete darkness, with street lights along the route not functioning, raising serious safety concerns among commuters and residents. Commuters pointed out that the stretch serves as an important link in the locality, and its current condition poses a risk to both pedestrians and drivers.

Another similar concern was raised from Vile Parle, where a viral video circulating on social media showed the condition of the foot over bridge (FOB) connecting Vile Parle East and West, raising concerns about sanitation, lighting and public safety in the area. In the video, a man pointed out several issues, including the FOB appearing poorly lit, with several stretches covered in darkness.

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