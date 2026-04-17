Sludge Spill In Mumbai's Adarsh Nagar Raises Safety Concerns; Andheri Residents Demand Swift Action - VIDEO | AndheriLOCA X Account

Mumbai: Residents of Andheri’s Adarsh Nagar have flagged a serious safety hazard after a truck allegedly spilt sludge across a key stretch of road, turning it dangerously slippery and leading to multiple instances of bikers skidding and sustaining injuries.

According to a tweet shared on X by the ‘Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association, the sludge spill extends from Sandwizza up to the Flags restaurant, covering a significant portion of Adarsh Nagar Road near the P. Tandon Marg signal.

@MumbaiPolice@mybmcwardKW

Bikers skidding & getting hurt some truck has spilled sludge all over adarsh nagar road from Sandwizza upto flags restaurant

P Tandon marg signal upto flags

Please get it cleared else will cause huge no of accidents@IdiotsRoads@CratersOfMumbai… pic.twitter.com/APsObyz55j — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) April 17, 2026

A video shared shows the road surface coated with a thick layer of sludge. The sludge has tyre marks on it, which confirms that vehicles have already passed over it. Though brief, the clip captures the extent of the hazard, with the accompanying caption warning of the risk posed to commuters and urging immediate intervention by authorities.

The tweet also claims that the situation has already resulted in bikers losing control of their vehicles due to the slippery conditions. The citizens’ group has tagged Mumbai Police and the BMC’s K-West Ward, calling for urgent cleaning of the affected stretch to prevent further mishaps.

The incident in Adarsh Nagar comes close on the heels of another similar case reported from Ghatkopar East, where an oil tanker leak on the Kamaraj Nagar Highway towards the CST Freeway allegedly made the road slick, triggering minor accidents involving both two-wheelers and cars. Residents of Neelam Society reported the issue, and while the fire brigade has been alerted, an official response was still awaited at the time of reporting.

Such recurring incidents have once again brought into focus the response time of civic and emergency authorities. Citizens have repeatedly questioned whether action is only expedited after accidents occur, rather than as a preventive measure. With multiple spill-related hazards being reported within hours, commuters are now demanding stricter monitoring of heavy vehicles and faster on-ground response to ensure public safety on Mumbai’s already congested roads.

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