Mumbai: Andheri Subway Waterlogging Under Spotlight Ahead Of Monsoon, Authorities Plan Urgent Drainage Upgrade |

In a renewed push to tackle one of Mumbai’s most persistent monsoon challenges, BJP MLA Murji Patel has highlighted concrete steps being taken to resolve the chronic waterlogging at the Andheri subway. The issue was taken up in a high level meeting chaired by Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Tai Misal.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including MLA Amit Satam and senior civic officials, to address the recurring flooding that disrupts daily life for thousands of commuters each year.

Focus on accountability and timelines

During the discussions, Patel stressed the need for a clear, time bound action plan backed by accountability. He made it clear that delays in execution would no longer be acceptable, reflecting growing frustration among residents who face severe inconvenience during heavy rains.

Officials were directed to prioritise immediate remedial measures, particularly in improving drainage capacity and ensuring faster water clearance from the subway.

IIT Bombay backed flood mitigation plan

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar presented a comprehensive flood mitigation proposal based on a technical study conducted by IIT Bombay. The plan, which has been forwarded to the Centre through the state government, aims to strengthen Mumbai’s stormwater drainage network at a larger scale.

Authorities noted that the proposal could play a crucial role in addressing not just Andheri’s issues, but the city’s broader flooding concerns.

From planning to execution

A key focus of the meeting was the need to move beyond planning and ensure on ground implementation. Discussions included the expansion of stormwater drains and the installation of high capacity pumping systems in a phased but urgent manner.

Patel emphasised that the problem should no longer be treated as a routine seasonal inconvenience. With recurring waterlogging leading to traffic congestion and public distress, officials have been urged to deliver measurable results within a defined timeline.

The meeting marks what leaders described as a decisive step towards a long term solution for Andheri residents, with a strong message that only visible action will count going forward.