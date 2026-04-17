Maharashtra Govt Directs BMC To Fix Andheri Subway Flooding Before Monsoon, Mogra Nullah Diversion And Tank Plan Under Review

Authorities plan major drainage solutions at Andheri subway to curb chronic flooding ahead of monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: The state government has directed the BMC to resolve the flooding issue at the Andheri subway before the monsoon. Accordingly, the BMC will be taking several measures, along with diverting the flow of the Mogra nullah, and an alternative solution involving the construction of a water holding tank to control waterlogging will be explored.

Chronic flooding hotspot

The Andheri Subway—long regarded as a chronic monsoon flooding hotspot—continues to suffer severe waterlogging during intense rainfall events, often leading to repeated closures and major disruptions for daily commuters. To address this persistent issue, a special review meeting was recently convened at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal.

The meeting was attended by local MLAs Amit Satam and Murji Patel, along with senior officials from the civic administration, to assess long-term mitigation measures and explore sustainable drainage solutions for the area.

Impact of high tide and nullah overflow

During high tide, the water level in the Mogra nullah rises significantly. This, in turn, leads to a flood-like situation in nearby low-lying areas such as the Andheri subway, Daud Bagh, and Azad Nagar. For several years, residents of Andheri have been facing severe waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon, and a permanent solution has remained elusive.

To address the issue, a special meeting was recently held at the Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal. The meeting was attended by local MLAs Amit Satam and Murji Patel, along with senior civic officials.

Revised drainage plan

As part of the BMC's initial mitigation plan, a proposal was discussed to divert the flow of the Mogra nullah to prevent water accumulation in the Andheri subway. The proposed diversion route design initially accounted for a drainage capacity of 55 mm of rainfall per hour.

In the meeting held on Wednesday, officials were instructed to revise the proposal and increase the designed capacity to at least 75 mm per hour to ensure better drainage performance and reduce the risk of flooding in the affected areas.

Alternative solution under consideration

Officials have indicated that diverting the Mogra nullah alone may not permanently resolve the recurring flooding at the Andheri Subway. As an alternative, a water holding tank is also being considered, which could temporarily hold excess stormwater and help regulate discharge during peak rainfall.

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The administration has sought a two-month timeframe to finalise and implement a time-bound plan, with IIT Bombay expected to submit a technical report recommending the most effective long-term solution. Preliminary estimates place the cost of drain diversion at over Rs 250 crore, while the water holding tank option may exceed Rs 500 crore.

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