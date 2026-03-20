Mumbai Monsoon Alert: Andheri Subway Still Prone To Flooding As Long-Term Solutions Remain Pending

Andheri subway faces recurring flooding risks with no permanent solution in place ahead of monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, March 19: With the monsoon looming, the Andheri subway is still at risk for flooding. Year after year, it turns into a choke point of chaos and danger, yet there is still no tangible solution on the ground.

Ambitious proposals—diverting the Mogra Nullah, creating a massive underground storage tank, even building a flyover—have been announced and discussed, but are yet to be implemented. As a result, flooding, disruption, and risk are likely to continue this monsoon.

Recurring flooding and proposed solutions

The Andheri Subway—a perennial monsoon flood hotspot—continues to face severe waterlogging every heavy rainfall, often forcing shutdowns and causing major commuter disruption. To address this, the civic body has plans to divert the Mogra Nullah and build a large underground water holding pond, similar to the system at Hindmata in Parel.

The aim is to temporarily store excess rainwater during intense downpours and release it gradually. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 750 crore, making it a high-investment project.

Space constraints and funding challenges

However, this plan faces a major hurdle of severe space constraints, with the surrounding area already densely built-up and heavily congested. "To assess feasibility, BMC has roped in the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, while funding support is being sought from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of a larger Rs 5,000-crore flood-control proposal submitted by the civic body," said a senior civic official.

Drainage expansion plan hits roadblock

In parallel, the BMC plans to double stormwater drainage capacity from 50 mm to 100 mm per hour and set up a pumping station at Mogra Nullah. However, the project has hit a major deadlock as the proposed site conflicts with the alignment of the Versova–Dahisar Link Road, forcing a pause in execution.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar said, "The relocation will require fresh clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, though project cost will remain unchanged."

Meanwhile, with no immediate permanent fix in place, the BMC will depend on dewatering pumps as a stopgap to keep the Andheri Subway operational during the monsoon, civic sources said.

Experts warn of ground realities

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), warned that the proposal may fail on ground reality. He said the Andheri Subway acts like a funnel—lying nearly three feet below road level—where water from both east and west accumulates. With nearly 80% of the Mogra Nullah’s width already constricted, the system cannot cope.

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He stressed that the solution will not work unless the SV Road west-side section of Mogra Nullah is widened and properly deepened to ensure smooth flow along its entire length.

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