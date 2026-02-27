BMC Proposes ₹197 Crore Drainage Channel To End Andheri Subway Flooding

Andheri Subway | BL SONI

Minister of State Madhuri Misal informed the State Assembly that the long-pending flooding problem at the Andheri Subway will be resolved at the earliest, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing construction of a drainage channel parallel to the subway to prevent recurring waterlogging. The civic body has earmarked Rs 197 crore for the project.

Murji Patel Raises Issue

The issue was raised by BJP–Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who highlighted that commuters face flood-like conditions at the Andheri Subway every monsoon. Patel said he has repeatedly raised the matter in the last three Assembly sessions but no concrete solution had been provided so far. He added that BMC has already spent nearly Rs 70 crore on installing pumps in the area, stressing the need for a permanent solution.

Government’s Official Response

Replying to the discussion, Misal said flooding occurs mainly during the monsoon period and the nearby Gokhale Bridge serves as an alternative route when the subway is closed. She said the proposed parallel drainage channel will have the capacity to discharge water during rainfall of up to 55 mm, compared to the existing 19 mm capacity, and work is expected to begin soon.

Amit Satam Suggests Alternative

BJP MLA and Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam suggested that instead of increasing project costs through a new drainage channel, the civic body should consider constructing underground water-holding tanks at a BMC school located about 500 metres from the subway.

Meeting Within 15 Days

Misal assured the House that a meeting with BMC officials will be held within 15 days after the conclusion of the ongoing Assembly session to review and finalise measures to address the issue permanently.

