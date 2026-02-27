Mumbai: Activist Anil Galgali Demands Live Streaming & Marathi Bhasha Din Celebration

Activist Anil Galgali has submitted a formal letter to Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawade and the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding that the proceedings of the BMC House (general body meetings) and various committees be live-streamed. | X @NikitaSuji66913

Mumbai: Emphasising the importance of transparency, accountability, and direct public participation in a democratic system, activist Anil Galgali has submitted a formal letter to Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawade and the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding that the proceedings of the BMC House (general body meetings) and various committees be live-streamed.

Limited Public Access To Municipal House

"At present, citizens have limited access to discussions and decisions taken in meetings of the Municipal House, Standing Committee, Education Committee, Improvements Committee, and other key bodies. This lack of access often leads to misinformation and public mistrust. Live streaming would ensure greater transparency in decision-making and strengthen public confidence in civic administration," Galgali said, adding that live telecast of proceedings would enable public monitoring of elected representatives’ performance. Curb the spread of rumours and misinformation. Encourage civic awareness, especially among the youth.

Noting that several government bodies and local self-governing institutions across the country have already implemented live streaming successfully, Galgali urged the BMC to adopt modern digital technology and implement this initiative without delay. He expressed hope that the authorities would take a positive decision and initiate immediate action in the larger public interest.

Marathi Bhasha Din to be celebrated in BMC today

Meanwhile, the BMC will hold today it's first meeting of the newly formed Improvement Committee. Later in the day, the 'Marathi Bhasha Din" (Marathi language day) will be celebrated in the BMC in the presence of the mayor.

The BMC on February 27 every year as 'Marathi Language Pride Day' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great writer Kusumagraj V. V. Shirwadkar, followed by the Marathi Language Fortnight Inauguration Ceremony have been organized at the Municipal Corporation Hall, in the BMC Headquarters.

Former President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan and senior literary critic Vasant Abaji Dahake, has organized a lecture on this occasion. The dignitaries present will be Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar, Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, Improvement Committee Chairman Mrs. Sandhya Doshi (Sakre), Education Committee Chairman Rajeshree Shirwadkar, BEST Committee Chairman Trishna Vishwasrao, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi and others

Several events will be organised in next 15 days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/