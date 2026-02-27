 Thane: Two Men Booked For Allegedly Duping 12 Investors Of ₹1.78 Crore Through Bogus Share Market Scheme Promising High Returns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Two Men Booked For Allegedly Duping 12 Investors Of ₹1.78 Crore Through Bogus Share Market Scheme Promising High Returns

Thane: Two Men Booked For Allegedly Duping 12 Investors Of ₹1.78 Crore Through Bogus Share Market Scheme Promising High Returns

Thane police registered a case against two men for allegedly duping 12 investors of ₹1.78 crore through a bogus share market scheme promising high returns. The fraud occurred between 2021 and 2025. A Mumbai woman alone invested ₹26 lakh. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
A case has been registered against two men in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly duping 12 people of Rs 1.78 crore by luring them to invest in a bogus share market scheme promising them high returns, police said on Friday. | Representational Image

Thane: A case has been registered against two men in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly duping 12 people of Rs 1.78 crore by luring them to invest in a bogus share market scheme promising them high returns, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Bhandup in neighbouring Mumbai, the Thane police have registered a case against Sagar Subodh Karivadekar, a resident of Sindhudurg, and Sachin Balkrishna Rane of Thane, under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

An official stated that the duo allegedly persuaded the complainant and 11 others to invest in a share market scheme they had floated between October 15, 2021, and December 30, 2025, promising lucrative returns.

Read Also
Major Fire Breaks Out At Turbhe Dumping Ground In Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Ops Underway
article-image

The complainant alone had invested Rs 26 lakh in the scheme, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
Bihar RS Polls: AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman Meets RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hints At Common Opposition Candidate For Fifth Seat
Bihar RS Polls: AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman Meets RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hints At Common Opposition Candidate For Fifth Seat
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan

However, the accused allegedly failed to return the invested sum, defrauding the complainant and others of Rs 1,78 crore over the last five years, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on