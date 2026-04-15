Video: Street Light Malfunctions Near Borivali's Club Aquaria Leaves Commuters In Darkness; Residents Raise Concerns | Mumbaiculture.in instagram page

Mumbai: A key arterial stretch near Club Aquaria in Borivali West has reportedly been left in complete darkness, with street lights along the route not functioning, raising serious safety concerns among commuters and residents.

The issue came to light following a post shared by the Instagram page ‘Mumbaiculture.in’, which highlighted the condition of the road during night hours. The visuals and accompanying account indicate that a commuter passing through the area encountered a severely underlit stretch, where non-functional street lights have left the road almost entirely dark.

According to the post, the lack of illumination significantly impacts visibility, making it difficult for motorists to navigate safely. The poorly lit conditions not only increase the likelihood of accidents but also create an environment that many travellers find unsettling, particularly during late hours.

Regular commuters using the route have pointed out that the stretch serves as an important link in the locality, and its current condition poses a risk to both pedestrians and drivers.

Citizens have now urged the concerned authorities to take immediate cognisance of the issue and restore the street lights at the earliest, stressing that basic infrastructure such as proper lighting is essential to ensure safe and secure movement across the city’s roads. There has been no official response from authorities as of now.

Commuter Exposes Poor Lighting On Vile Parle East-West Foot Over Bridge

A viral video circulating on social media has brought attention to the condition of the foot over bridge (FOB) connecting Vile Parle East and West, raising concerns about sanitation, lighting and public safety in the area.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle everydayvileparle, shows a man walking across the bridge while documenting the route commuters must take to cross between the eastern and western sides of the suburb. As he moves along the bridge, he points out several issues, including dim lighting, litter scattered across the walkway and people occupying portions of the bridge.

Visuals from the video show the FOB appearing poorly lit, with several stretches covered in darkness. Homeless people can be seen sleeping along both sides of the bridge, while the entire walkway is strewn with garbage.

Further into the video, the man records groups of individuals gathered near the staircase on the other side of the bridge. Some appear to be sitting together, allegedly smoking and playing cards. The man recording the video complains about smelling weed while crossing this section.

Vidoes like these raise concerns about commuter safety, sanitation and the maintenance of public spaces. The visuals have prompted questions about what steps authorities are taking to ensure that pedestrian infrastructure remain safe, clean and accessible for the public.

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