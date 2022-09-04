Mumbai: Fire Brigade to buy six automated ladder vehicles | File Photo

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has decided to buy six automated ladder vehicles that will save manpower and can be used for rescue operations, an official said on Sunday.

Currently, the brigade does not have systems with inbuilt water tanks and pumps. So during firefighting operations, at least four people have to pitch a ladder, connect the water tank and pump from outside. This process takes time, exhausts manpower and sometimes delays operations. The automated ladder vehicles will reduce time and save manpower, the official said.

The brigade has more than 250 pieces of equipment, such as fire engines, water tankers and ladder vans. There are around 20 ladders. Byculla station has the tallest, which can reach 90 metres. The Borivali station has one that can reach 81 metres. The fire brigade has added drones to its arsenal, which help assess the scale of fires.

“The new vehicles will have 20 metres of the automated ladder, operated on push buttons. They will have inbuilt water tanks and pumps and will be easier to operate,” said Hemant Parab, chief fire officer.

The chassis of the vehicles will be made in India while the remaining parts – the structure – will be imported from countries like France. The cost of the vehicles is yet to be estimated, the official said.