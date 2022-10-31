Mumbai Fire Brigade receives four International Standard Organisation certificates for 'outstanding' service

Members of the ISO carried out an audit of the brigade for three months before giving the certificate | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has received four International Standard Organisation (ISO) certificates for its great performance and service. MFB became the first fire brigade authority in India to acquire ISO standard certificates.

Hemant Parab Chief fire brigade officer said, "MFB has received certification in four different categories. The certification standards include, ISO 9001, 2015 for quality management, ISO 14001, 2015 for environment management system, ISO 45001, 2018 for occupational safety and health management and ISO 27001 regarding information and security management."

"Henceforth, the ISO will be auditing the performance of MFB every year and to maintain the standard the brigade will have to work more efficiently. There is an improvised system in the IT section, the firemen will get a more accurate idea about the fire incidents and how many vehicles or personnel need to be deployed into operation at the site of incident,” Parab said.

Members of the ISO carried out an audit of the brigade for three months before giving the certificate. The MFB had prepared two manuals that included the overall performance data of the brigade.

“The ISO audited multiple aspects of the MFB, After the first phase of the audit was completed, the ISO gave us certain inputs to improve, based on these inputs we made certain changes in our system, following which the certification was issued,” said a senior official from the MFB.

What is the ISO?

The ISO is an autonomous standard development organization that is headquartered in Geneva and comprises representatives from across several fields and multiple nations. The primary objective of the ISO is to push the development standards and technical aspects of the fields that it is associated with.