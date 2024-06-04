Mumbai: Fire Brigade Issues Notice To 17 Malls For Not Complying With Fire Safety Norms Amid Rajkot Fire Tragedy |

Mumbai: In the wake of a tragic fire incident at Rajkot that claimed 28 people on May 25, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) carried out a surprise inspection of 68 malls across the city. Out of which, 17 malls were sent notices for not complying with fire safety norms. While legal action has been initiated against one of the malls in Malad after a fire incident was reported in its premises on Monday.

The inspection of malls was carried out by fire officials between May 26 to 30. The gaming zones inside these malls were also checked during this drive. Out of which, 48 malls were found to be equipped with fire-fighting systems in them. However, notices were served to 17 malls as per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. These malls have been given 30 days to carry out the necessary measures pointed out by the fire officials.

Meanwhile, a fire incident was reported in a mall in Malad on Monday. During inspection, this mall was served notice by the fire brigade to comply with the fire norms last week. "'The Mall has been declared unsafe and fresh notice was served to the mall administration for not carrying out the safety measures after receiving the fire brigade's earlier notice. We have disconnected water connection and electricity in the mall. Also, Malad police station has started action to vacate the mall and initiate legal proceedings against it," said Santosh Sawant, Chief Fire officer (incharge).

As per section 3 (1) of Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, it is mandatory for every owner or occupier, as the case may be, to provide fire prevention and life safety measures in the building or part of the building. Also, as per Section 3 (3), it is mandatory for the owner or occupier to furnish a certificate, i.e, ‘Form B’ issued by a Licensed Agency twice a year regarding the maintenance of existing fire prevention equipment and safety measures.