e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire breaks out in Girgaon warehouse, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Girgaon warehouse, no casualties reported

Five fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving an intimation of the incident.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in warehouse, no casualties reported | Representative Photo
Follow us on

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Five fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving an intimation of the incident. Later, the fire was brought under control.

The officials said that no casualties have been reported so far.

Read Also
Mumbai: Diwali sees rise in fire incidents despite advisory, says MFB
article-image

Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane.

"The Thane Fire Brigade received a total of 16 calls yesterday, out of which 11 were about fire caused due to firecrackers," said the officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation.The officials also informed that there were no casualties or injuries reported in any of the incidents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat disruptes due to technical snag

Mumbai updates: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat disruptes due to technical snag

Thane bank security guard held for firing in air on Diwali

Thane bank security guard held for firing in air on Diwali

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Girgaon warehouse, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Girgaon warehouse, no casualties reported

Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake

Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake

Mumbai updates: My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development, says CM Shinde

Mumbai updates: My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development, says CM Shinde