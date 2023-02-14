Mumbai: Fire breaks out in metro shed at Siddhivinayak Metro Station in Dadar; visuals surface |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Siddhivinayak Metro shed in Prabhadevi area on Tuesday morning. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Per the preliminary information, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The BMC's fire department said that no injuries have been reported.

The BMC official said that the fire was reported around 8.46 am and a container had caught fire. it was extinguished by 8.48 am. Police, and ward staff were also mobilised.

Fifth fire incident since the week began

This is fifth fire incident reported in the city since Sunday, Febaruary 12.

On Monday, nearly 100 shanties at a settlement in Malad caught fire which killed a 12-year-old boy. The blaze erupted around 11.15 am and soon spread to nearly 100 hutments in Kurar village. It was doused after almost three hours.

Another fire erupted in a Ghatkopar building on Monday afternoon. Per the initial reports, the fire broke out on the first floor of a ground plus-one structure on Kanji Manji street around 1 pm.

More details are awaited.

