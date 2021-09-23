Mumbai: One person dies after fire breaks out in Khar building

Fire broke out in Nutan Villa building in Mumbai's Khar area. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers are carrying out the fire fighting operations.

A 40-year-old female, identified as Hema Jagwani, died due to suffocation after being trapped inside Nutan Villa - a residential building that caught fire this evening.

While Sangita Thakur (45) and Palak Jagwani (10) were rescued from the building by the fire brigade.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:26 PM IST