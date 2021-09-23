Mumbai Coastal Road Project will completed by November 2023, says BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

The ambitious eight-lane coastal road being constructed in Mumbai will be completed by November 2023, said BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday.

Sharing the status of the Rs 12,700-crore project, Iqbal Singh Chahal said the project has reached 40 per cent physical completion.

"I am happy to share that Rs 12,700 crores Mumbai Coastal Road Project from Marine Drive to Worli (27 Kms length including 16 Km length of interchanges) being executed by MCGM out of its own funds, has reached 40% physical completion now, including completion of 1 kilometre long, 40 feet diameter tunnel under Malabar Hill," BMC commissioner said in a statement.

"Only 900 metres length of tunnel remains now. This is the first of its kind under-sea tunnel of 40 feet diameter executed in our country," he added.

Chahal said the Coastal Road "will also include 125 acre garden on the reclaimed land abutting the Coastal Road with 1852 underground car parking."

The BMC commissioner further informed that the work for Mumbai Coastal Road is going on 24x7 in three shifts and will be completed by November 2023. "Work of this project is going on 24x7 in 3 shifts and project will be completed in November 2023," Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

Started in October 2018, the project was earlier targeted to be completed by 2022, but it got delayed due to the litigations.

The project work was stopped after the Bombay High Court in July 2019 quashed the Coastal Road Zone (CRZ) clearances granted to the project.

The work restarted after the Supreme Court in December last year stayed the Bombay High Court's order.

