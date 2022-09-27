e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Dadar building; no injuries reported

The blaze erupted at Yash Plaza around 9 pm on Monday, said officials.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Dadar building; no injuries reported | Representative Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a ground-plus-eight storey commercial building with a glass façade in Dadar in central Mumbai on September 26 night, an official said.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted in Yash Plaza building on Dr D'Silva Road in Dadar West at around 9 PM, he added.

"The fire is confined to the first, second and third floors with smoke engulfing these floors. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel along with those from police and electricity provider BEST are at the spot, and the operation to douse the blaze is underway," the official said. 

