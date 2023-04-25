Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 6-storey building near Mulund station; no casualties reported | Screengrab/ Twitter

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a six storey building in Mulund area. According to the information received, the fire was reported at 11.40 am. No injuries were reported, stated officials.

Five fire tenders had rushed to the spot to douse the blaze which was extinguished by 12pm.

Visuals of the fire surfaced on social media wherein onlookers had gathered around the incident site while firefighters continued their efforts to douse the blaze.

According to the prelimnary information, the fire broke out in fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment which in vicinity of Mulund Railway Station. Some news reports had stated that residents were trapped inside the building.

Delhi's Sarojini Nagar fire

In an unrelated incident, four garment shops were gutted in a massive fire in the Babu market in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar late Monday night, officials said.

A total of five fire tenders reached the spot.

However, no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control soon after.

"Four garment shops gutted in Babu market fire in Sarojini Nagar last night. Fire doused," the officials said.

With agency inputs