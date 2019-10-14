Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Andheri

A major fire broke out in a 22-storied commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri. According to news agency ANI, 4 fire tenders have been rushed to spot.
According to India Today, The fire broke out at the Peninsula Park located off the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. Several are trapped in the building. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details awaited.
