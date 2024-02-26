Mumbai: Fire At BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station Disrupts Water Supply In Eastern Suburbs

Representational Image | Pixabay

A fire broke out at BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station, today evening. This incident has impacted the water supply in the eastern part of eastern suburbs, as well as the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city. Consequently, there will be no water supply in these areas for the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of the Mumbai may also be affected. BMC administration requests citizens to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.