Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Housing Society & OTIS Elevator Company After Ex-IGP's Son & Grandson Get Trapped In Kandivali Building's Lift

File

A former special inspector general of police has filed a case against members of his housing society board and an employee of the OTIS elevator company for endangering the lives of his son and grandson. Shashikant Shinde’s son, Ajinky, 37, and grandson, Aryavrat, three, were recently trapped in the society’s lift for nearly 45 minutes and, according to the former police officer, no one came forward to help them.

Case Filed Against Housing Society And OTIS Employee

The case was filed at Samta Nagar police station on March 10. According to the FIR, Shashikant lives with his family in Challengers Tower 1, Flat 604, Thakur village, Kandivali (East). On March 10, at 3.30pm, Ajinky and Aryavrat entered the lift and pressed the ground button, but got stuck between the first floor and P2.

Family's Life Endangered In Society's Lift

They shouted for help, with Aryavrat experiencing difficulty breathing, crying and vomiting. Shashikant heard their cries, approached the lift, and sought help from the building security guard, Mahendra Kanta Jaiswal. However, Jaiswal said he did not have any knowledge of the lift. He said since it was a Sunday, no technician would be available, and asked Shashikant to approach the society’s chairman and secretary.

Shashikant Approaches Chairman Of The Society

Shashikant approached chairman Sudheer Khandelwal, who promised to contact OTIS, but did not come to the scene. Attempts to contact the society’s secretary, Shailendra Mandovara, were unsuccessful. Shashikant contacted AD Fernandis, the area manager of the OTIS company, and asked him to have the society chairman call him. At 4.10pm, other security guards invited two technicians from a nearby society, who rescued Ajinky and Aryavrat.

Shashikant said: “The ordeal was exacerbated by the fact that my grandson was crying and vomiting. Despite my frantic efforts, no one stepped up to take immediate action, reflecting an indifferent and cowardly attitude on the part of the committee members.

Adjoining Tower Technician Rescues The Distressed Family

After nearly 45 minutes of distress, a technician from KONE lifts, located in the adjoining tower, was called for assistance. Additionally, the complaint technicians were unable to respond promptly and the security personnel seemed unaware of the location of the lift room key situated on the terrace.

Concerns Over Housing Society's Management

"This delay is unacceptable, and it highlights a safety concern for residents, particularly senior citizens, ladies, and children who may find themselves in similar perilous situations in the future", said Shinde. Shashikant has also filed a case against Khandelwal, Mandovara, Jaiswal and Fernandis under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life ), and 34 (common intention)