FPJ Cyber Secure: GST Inspector Falls Victim To Fraud While House-Hunting In Mumbai Via 'No Broker' App

A GST inspector who was looking for a house on rent to live in Mumbai became a victim of cyber fraud. The complainant wanted to take a house on rent through an app named No Broker.

Details of fraud

According to the information received from D B Marg police, the complainant is Akhilesh Meena (21), who is posted as an inspector in GST Bhawan. Meena came to Mumbai in February and is staying at his friend's house. He wanted a house on rent, for this he searched for a house on an app called 'No Broker'.

After some time, Meena received a notification on this app which contained a mobile number whose name was Pankaj Tiwari. When Meena contacted Tiwari, Tiwari said that he has a house in Lodha Park of Lower Parel which is to be given on rent. Tiwari said that to go to see the house, Rs 2000 will have to be paid to the society, if you do not like the house then the money will be returned.

Tiwari told Meena that his manager would contact him. After this, a person called Meena and took a total of Rs 77 thousand online several times in the name of showing him the house.

A police officer said that when the accused kept asking for money from Meena giving different reasons, the complainant became suspicious of him. When Meena told the accused that he would give the remaining money after seeing the house, the accused stopped picking up the complainant's phone.

When Akhilesh Meena realised that he had been cheated, he lodged an FIR at DB Marg police station.