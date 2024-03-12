Mumbai Accident: 76-Yr-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run During Evening Stroll In Ghatkopar; Case Filed

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 76-year-old man from Ghatkopar died in a hit-and-run accident when he was out on the road, taking his evening stroll. According to the police, the incident happened on March 8, and they registered a case of accidental death which was converted into an FIR on Monday.

The deceased victim is identified as Ramesh Rathod, who lived with his wife, son and two daughters in the Jivdaya Lane area of Ghatkopar West.

According to Nilesh Rathod (43), one of the sons of the deceased, who lives in Chembur, his father goes for an evening stroll almost every day at 4 pm and returns for dinner by 8:30. On March 8, Nilesh received a call from his sister who informed him about their father’s accident and that some bystanders took him to Rajawadi hospital for treatment.

Victim Taken To Rajawadi Hospital After Nearby Hospital Denied Admission

Nilesh was told by some of the bystanders that his father was found lying near the divider on the LBS Road, opposite Zynova Shalby Hospital. “They told me they took my father to the nearby Nulife Hospital but the doctors there denied admission and instead told them to take my father to Rajawadi Hospital and so they did as they didn’t have any other option,” said Nilesh, who added that at Rajawadi, his father was admitted to the trauma ward given his serious condition.

They started treating the victim, but due to severe injuries and blood loss, he couldn’t be saved and was declared dead in the early hours of March 9. The police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities and on the same day, a case of accidental death was registered by the police.

Nilesh alleges that he later went back to the spot of the accident and upon enquiries, he found that his dead was hit by an activa scooty. “The activa scooty was coming from Sarvodaya Signal, going towards the direction of Kurla and it hit my father. The hit was intense, which made him fall on the road, where he hit his head which caused the injury, and the cause of death,” said Nilesh.

The alleged activa scooty driver didn’t stop to help, instead ran away. Police, after registering the FIR, are currently tracing the vehicle via CCTV cameras to locate the driver.