Mumbai: Film artist duped for ₹6 lakh by online fraudster

A 39-year-old film artist was duped of around ₹6 lakh in an online part-time job scam. A case was registered on Monday against an unidentified cyber fraudster for cheating and violations of the Information and Technology Act at the Khar police station.

The fraud

According to the first information report, Ganeshan Nadar from Jogeshwari received a message on his Telegram account on May 26, which offered a lucrative part-time job. The fraudster sent an application link to the aggrieved, which the latter found 'very interesting' and hence downloaded the app.

The trap

The accused gave a task to Nadar and credited ₹1,000 to his bank account after the assignment was completed. On the second occasion, he was asked to pay ₹11,000 after which ₹18,283 was credited to his account. On the third instance, the fraudster asked for ₹29,009 and later ₹37,965 profit was credited to Nadar's account.

When the accused realized that his target was completely in his grip, he convinced the complainant to transfer ₹5.97 lakh.