Hash code fraud: Cybercriminals come up with new modus-operandi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercriminals have now come up with a new modus-operandi known as ‘hash code fraud’ through which they hack their target’s phone and steal personal data from it to commit financial fraud.

What is dangerous about this fraud is that the victim would be unaware that his phone has been hacked and he would only wonder why his phone is not functioning properly!

Cyber expert Gaurav Rawal said that in this fraud the person receives a message from a general server number informing that a certain service has been activated on their number. They provide another server number saying that one has to send a message on it to deactivate the service.

When the person sends a text to the number, they receive a call from the fraudster. The fraudster pretending to be a customer care executive asks the victim to enter some hash code in their dial pad to deactivate the service.

When the person dials the code, the code redirects all the calls to another number which belongs to the fraudster.

Using this technology the fraudsters hack the victim’s bank accounts which could be accessed through call OTP.

When the fraudster accesses the accounts they start gathering all the details from these accounts.

Subsequently, they access the bank credentials of the victim and then commit fraud.

DCP (Crime Branch) Nimish Agrawal said that such cases have been reported to the crime branch. This is also one of the ways of committing fraud. In such cases, person remains clueless that he is defrauded till the time there is any interruption in accessing the accounts.

Don’t takes instructions

“People should not trust any stranger over the phone and should not take any instructions from anyone over the phone. Being alert is necessary”

Nimish Agrawal

DCP- Crime Branch