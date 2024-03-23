 Mumbai: Fertilizer Inspector Gets Rigorous Imprisonment For Bribery
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fertilizer Inspector Gets Rigorous Imprisonment For Bribery

Mumbai: Fertilizer Inspector Gets Rigorous Imprisonment For Bribery

Mahour demanded bribe of Rs2 lakh from the complainant to pass a sample consignment of bentonite sulpher imported by M/s Bharat Chemicals Industries, Meerut from M/s Sohar Sulpher Fertilizer LLC, Sohar, Oman

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

A special judge has sentenced Pramod Mahour, former fertilizer inspector, Central Fertilizer Control and Training Institute, Faridabad, to three years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs5,000 for accepting bribe in February 2017.

As per the prosecution case registered with CBI on February 25, 2017, that Mahour demanded bribe of Rs2 lakh from the complainant to pass the sample consignment of bentonite sulpher imported by M/s Bharat Chemicals Industries, Meerut from M/s Sohar Sulpher Fertilizer LLC, Sohar, Oman, for the period from October 2016 to February 2017.

During verification proceedings, the CBI recorded a conversation between the complainant and Mahour on February 24-25, 2017 demanding the bribe.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CBI Arrests CGST Assistant Commissioner & Inspector For Alleged Bribery
article-image

It was alleged that Mahour directed the complainant to deposit a bribe amount in his account as well as in the account of his brother-in-law. It was also alleged that on March 1, 2017 the complainant deposited Rs7,500 in the account of the accused and Rs16,000 in the account of his brother-in-law. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had confirmed receipt of the bribe money.

The trial was conducted by CBI prosecutor Ashish Bilgaiyan who demonstrated before the court each transaction of bribe amount paid to the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gangster Prasad Pujari Deported: Mumbai Crime Branch To Bring Him From China To India

Gangster Prasad Pujari Deported: Mumbai Crime Branch To Bring Him From China To India

Mumbai: NSEL Investor Action Group Granted Intervention In 63 Moons Liquidation Case

Mumbai: NSEL Investor Action Group Granted Intervention In 63 Moons Liquidation Case

Weather Updates: Mumbai Anticipates Relief From Sweltering Heat As Maharashtra Braces For...

Weather Updates: Mumbai Anticipates Relief From Sweltering Heat As Maharashtra Braces For...

Mumbai: Fertilizer Inspector Gets Rigorous Imprisonment For Bribery

Mumbai: Fertilizer Inspector Gets Rigorous Imprisonment For Bribery

Mumbai: Teen Liftman Sexually Assaults 10-Year-Old

Mumbai: Teen Liftman Sexually Assaults 10-Year-Old