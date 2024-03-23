Mumbai: Fertilizer Inspector Gets Rigorous Imprisonment For Bribery

Representational Image |

A special judge has sentenced Pramod Mahour, former fertilizer inspector, Central Fertilizer Control and Training Institute, Faridabad, to three years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs5,000 for accepting bribe in February 2017.

As per the prosecution case registered with CBI on February 25, 2017, that Mahour demanded bribe of Rs2 lakh from the complainant to pass the sample consignment of bentonite sulpher imported by M/s Bharat Chemicals Industries, Meerut from M/s Sohar Sulpher Fertilizer LLC, Sohar, Oman, for the period from October 2016 to February 2017.

During verification proceedings, the CBI recorded a conversation between the complainant and Mahour on February 24-25, 2017 demanding the bribe.

It was alleged that Mahour directed the complainant to deposit a bribe amount in his account as well as in the account of his brother-in-law. It was also alleged that on March 1, 2017 the complainant deposited Rs7,500 in the account of the accused and Rs16,000 in the account of his brother-in-law. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had confirmed receipt of the bribe money.

The trial was conducted by CBI prosecutor Ashish Bilgaiyan who demonstrated before the court each transaction of bribe amount paid to the accused.