Navi Mumbai: CBI Arrests CGST Assistant Commissioner & Inspector For Alleged Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an Assistant Commissioner and Inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Belapur, Navi Mumbai in a case of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant.

The accused persons have been identified as Suhas C. Bhalerao, Assistant Commissioner, CGST and Shubham Das Mohapatra, Inspector, CGST.

Details of case

According to the CBI, a case was registered against the accused Assistant Commissioner on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant, partner of a transport firm, had received a Show Cause Notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner, CGST Belapur Commissionerate, Navi Mumbai.

Further, it was alleged that the complainant, thereafter, submitted required documents. It was also alleged that the accused Assistant Commissioner demanded Rs 6 lakh bribe from the complainant for settling the Show Cause Notice related to Service Tax. After negotiations, the accused public servant agreed to accept a bribe amount of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The complainant was told to give a bribe amount through the Inspector, CGST. The complainant then approached the CBI and gave a complaint in the matter. The CBI then laid a trap and caught the said Inspector, CGST while accepting Rs. 1.5 lakh bribe amount from complainant on behalf of the accused Assistant Commissioner. Both of the accused persons have been arrested by CBI.

"Searches are being conducted at residential and official premises of accused public servants. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court. Investigation is continuing," a CBI official said.