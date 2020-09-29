Mumbai: Father rapes teen, films act on phone, gets arrested

Mumbai: Andheri Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for sexually assaulting his teenage daughter on multiple occasions and filming the act on his mobile phone. The teenager was staying with her father after the mother's death. The police also seized seven clips of the act from the accused's mobile.

According to police, the 16-year-old approached them on September 24 along with a neighbour and lodged a complaint against her father. According to the complaint, the accused, whose identity was concealed to protect the minor, initially molested her and later began sexually assaulting, raping her when the two were alone at home and filmed the acts. He also threatened to set her ablaze if she revealed the incident to anybody.

The accused was arrested on the same day and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Police said that the teen's mother died in 2016 and she stayed with her father and 18-year-old brother. The accused pounced on every chance he had to sexually assault her, the complainant said. The teen finally spoke about the assault with one of her neighbours, who took her to the police station to lodge a complaint.

During the probe, police had seized his mobile phone and recovered the videos in his device as evidence. The officials are now trying to ascertain if these videos were shared or uploaded anywhere. The minor teen was given in custody of her relatives, while her father was sent in police custody.