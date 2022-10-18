Mumbai: Family of comatose child alleges forced discharge from hospital

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A seven-year-old boy has been comatose for the past 10 months at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West after minor surgery for undescended testicles.

Ansel Chettiar underwent surgery on November 3, 2021, but didn’t regain consciousness. His family is now alleging that the hospital wants to forcefully discharge him and has shifted him to an ambulance parked in the basement for the past six years.

Undescended testicles are usually corrected with minor surgery, wherein they are carefully manipulated into the scrotum and stitched into place (orchiopexy).

The child’s relative, Jacinta Chettiar said, “Ansel’s parents live in a slum rehabilitation house without proper ventilation and other healthcare facilities. It is due to the hospital’s gross negligence that he has been reduced to such a sorry state. Doctors who performed the surgery are responsible and guilty. His condition has deteriorated.”

Ms Chettiar said they had deposited Rs1 lakh at the time of admission and for the last 10 months haven’t paid any additional amount. However, the hospital suddenly decided to discharge the child.

The hospital refuted all allegations and said, “We have received numerous queries regarding a message circulating about a child admitted at our hospital. Our multidisciplinary team has been continuously caring for the child for the last 10 months, working tirelessly with utmost focus and determination.”

The hospital said that despite its best efforts and every possible clinical attempt, the condition of the child is not amenable to further improvement.

