Mumbai: Fake Doctor Arrested For Running Illegal Clinic In Malvani West

Fake Doctor Arrested For Running Illegal Clinic In Malvani West | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 12 on Wednesday arrested a fake doctor who was operating a clinic for two years in Malvani West. Despite having only completed his education up to the 12th grade, Parvez Shaikh, 46, managed to run the clinic. The court has remanded him into police custody until April 1.

Before this, Shaikh worked in Agarwal Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) ward in Mulund. During his time at Agarwal Hospital, 149 patients died in the ICU between February 2018 and November 2018. As per the Mulund police FIR, a murder case was registered against Shaikh.

According to the police, Shaikh’s wife, Sazia Ali, 32, holds a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) from Nashik Medical College. Although the clinic was registered in her name, Shaikh ran the clinic, and she dispensed incorrect medications to patients on his behalf. Despite being aware that her husband lacked any medical qualifications, she took no action to prevent him from operating the clinic.

Acting on this tip-off, the police, along with the BMC’s medical team, conducted a raid at 1.30pm at shop 3, Khan Estate, where Shaikh’s clinic was located. Shaikh was arrested, and medicines were seized.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Shaikh resided on the clinic’s first floor and conducted operations there. When asked to produce his school, college, and medical education documents, he failed to do so. He confessed to not being registered with the medical council and admitted to running a ten-bed hospital.

Patients were receiving treatment from him, with some undergoing saline treatments and receiving fake prescriptions. He claimed to have acquired basic medical knowledge while working at a private clinic.

In May 2023, a case was filed against the Jeevan Jyot Charitable Trust at Mulund police station. According to the FIR, the trust operated Agarwal Hospital and allegedly hired fake doctors, resulting in several deaths.

In the recent case, the case against Shaikh and his wife was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), and 34 (common intention), as well as various relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.