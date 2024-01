Representative Image | File

A doctor working at Jaslok Hospital lost ₹52,000 while trying to get her set-top box repaired.

In her complaint, Dr Tulika Golevia said that she was surfing the internet to search for the contact of a repair service. She dialled a number, but there was no response.

Moments later, she got a call, and the con slyly asked for her digital wallet's password. Despite not sharing the same, the doctor lost the money.