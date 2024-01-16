 Indian-Origin Doctor Ordered To Pay £135,000 In Damages To Schoolgirl After Car Collision
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian-Origin Doctor Ordered To Pay £135,000 In Damages To Schoolgirl After Car Collision

Indian-Origin Doctor Ordered To Pay £135,000 In Damages To Schoolgirl After Car Collision

UK court mandates Dr. Shanthi Chandran's £135,000 payment for a 2018 collision with a schoolgirl, emphasizing accountability for road safety.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

In a recent legal development, a UK court has ruled that Dr. Shanthi Chandran, an Indian-origin consultant physician, must pay approximately Rs 1.41 crore (£135,000) in damages to a schoolgirl who suffered severe injuries in a car collision back in January 2018.

Details of the incident

The incident unfolded on Buckingham Road in Bicester, Oxfordshire, where Dr. Chandran was driving her BMW i3 Range Extender to work. The collision occurred when the then-12-year-old girl stepped onto the pedestrian crossing with the traffic light in her favor. The impact was so forceful that it propelled her body 11 meters beyond the crossing, causing severe head injuries, a brain bleed, and a fractured left collarbone.

Legal proceedings and judgment

According to reports from the Oxford Mail, the girl's legal representation argued that Dr. Chandran's negligence, specifically driving at an unsafe speed given the prevailing conditions, was the primary cause of the collision. The court sided with the claimant, attributing 60% of the liability to Dr. Chandran and 40% to the claimant due to contributory negligence.

In a judgement published last week, Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias KC ordered Dr. Chandran to pay £135,000 in damages. The court emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and exercising due care while driving, highlighting the significance of accountability for pedestrian safety.

Read Also
Stricter UK Visa Rules Draw Mixed Reactions From Indian Students
article-image

The court's decision included a 40% reduction in the initially proposed damages of GBP 225,000 due to the claimant's contributory negligence – stepping onto the road while the traffic lights were green. This aspect of the verdict underscores the shared responsibility for road safety and the need for caution by both drivers and pedestrians.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the consequences of negligence on the roads and the legal repercussions that follow, reinforcing the need for adherence to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Activist Issues Legal Notice To Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Over Delayed Action On...

Maharashtra: Activist Issues Legal Notice To Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Over Delayed Action On...

Missouri High School Student Faces Charges After Violent Assault on Teacher; Video Goes Viral

Missouri High School Student Faces Charges After Violent Assault on Teacher; Video Goes Viral

UGC Calls For Proposals To Establish Working Women Hostels On University Campuses

UGC Calls For Proposals To Establish Working Women Hostels On University Campuses

West Bengal School Teacher And Two Kids Found Dead

West Bengal School Teacher And Two Kids Found Dead

IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Results 2023 Released on January 16

IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Results 2023 Released on January 16