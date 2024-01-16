Indian-Origin Doctor Ordered To Pay £135,000 In Damages To Schoolgirl After Car Collision

Representational photo | File

In a recent legal development, a UK court has ruled that Dr. Shanthi Chandran, an Indian-origin consultant physician, must pay approximately Rs 1.41 crore (£135,000) in damages to a schoolgirl who suffered severe injuries in a car collision back in January 2018.

Details of the incident

The incident unfolded on Buckingham Road in Bicester, Oxfordshire, where Dr. Chandran was driving her BMW i3 Range Extender to work. The collision occurred when the then-12-year-old girl stepped onto the pedestrian crossing with the traffic light in her favor. The impact was so forceful that it propelled her body 11 meters beyond the crossing, causing severe head injuries, a brain bleed, and a fractured left collarbone.

Legal proceedings and judgment

According to reports from the Oxford Mail, the girl's legal representation argued that Dr. Chandran's negligence, specifically driving at an unsafe speed given the prevailing conditions, was the primary cause of the collision. The court sided with the claimant, attributing 60% of the liability to Dr. Chandran and 40% to the claimant due to contributory negligence.

In a judgement published last week, Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias KC ordered Dr. Chandran to pay £135,000 in damages. The court emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and exercising due care while driving, highlighting the significance of accountability for pedestrian safety.

The court's decision included a 40% reduction in the initially proposed damages of GBP 225,000 due to the claimant's contributory negligence – stepping onto the road while the traffic lights were green. This aspect of the verdict underscores the shared responsibility for road safety and the need for caution by both drivers and pedestrians.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the consequences of negligence on the roads and the legal repercussions that follow, reinforcing the need for adherence to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

