Mumbai: Fadnavis elected as chairman of RSS affiliate Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday was appointed the chairman of the RSS affiliated Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) which was started way back in 1982 as the training and research academy for voluntary activists and elected representatives of the people.

Rajya Sabha member and President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was elected as the vice chairman. BJP legislator Bhai Girkar was named the new RMP Secretary and Arvind Rege was appointed as the Treasurer. These announcements were made at the RMP’s annual general meeting held here.

Fadnavis succeeds veteran RSS leader Anirudhha Deshpande as his tenure was over.

RMP operates nationally through its offices in Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, and its headquarters at Uttan in Thane district. Apart from training elected representatives, activists, civil servants and journalists, RMP also provides conference and accommodation facilities to corporate houses. It is also associated with the United Nation’s Economic Council.

RMP leadership training mission was implemented first at the behest of parliamentarian and senior RSS leader Rambhau Mhalgi. Former union minister Pramod Mahajan, who started RMP campus in 1982, was also its first chairman.