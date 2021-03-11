MPSC exams postponed: Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Pawar and others demand to conduct examination

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission postponed the exam which was scheduled on March 14. The decision has create an uproar among the aspirants as it has been postponed consecutively for the fourth time. Expressing disappointment over the decision ministers have slammed the government for taking the decision as it costs a lot to prepare for the exam.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Rohit Pawar, President, Maharashtra State Youth Congress Satyajeet Tambe have attacked the government demanding to scrap the decision.
Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter said, "Those who have been preparing for MPSC exams for years are suffering financially and mentally due to continuous postponement. Therefore, the decision to postpone the exam should be canceled immediately"
Rohit Pawar requested CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discard the decision. "Now onwards everyone will have to manage thing in Covid situation by taking precaustions. I believe that people will also cooperate for this," he wrote on Twitter
Satyajeet Tambe, President, Maharashtra State Youth Congress, extending support to the students of MPSC has condemned the decision of state government. In a video message, Tambe said that announcing decision just 2/3 days prior to exam is unfair, students who have been preparing for the exams have taken a lot of efforts for years and cancelling the exams on such short notice is not done. "I request the state government to look into the matter and give a nod to conduct the examination," he added.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar has appealed the opposition parties to not find a way to demean the government and support the decision as it has been taken in the wake of covid cases in the state.
Today earlier in the day, students staged protests on streets of Pune for postponing the exam. Several students gathered on the roads of Pune and chanted slogans to conduct the exam. Organising themselves into groups, the students tried to block the Lalbahadur Shastri Road in Pune on Thursday.
The MPSC preliminary examinations, to fill up 200 posts in different departments, was supposed to be conducted on April 5. It was first postponed to September 13 due to the lockdown. However, since the NEET was scheduled for September 13, clashing with MPSC, the exams later were rescheduled again to September 20. In a fresh, the exam was scheduled on March 14.