MPSC exams postponed: Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Pawar and others demand to conduct examination

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission postponed the exam which was scheduled on March 14. The decision has create an uproar among the aspirants as it has been postponed consecutively for the fourth time. Expressing disappointment over the decision ministers have slammed the government for taking the decision as it costs a lot to prepare for the exam.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Rohit Pawar, President, Maharashtra State Youth Congress Satyajeet Tambe have attacked the government demanding to scrap the decision.

Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter said, "Those who have been preparing for MPSC exams for years are suffering financially and mentally due to continuous postponement. Therefore, the decision to postpone the exam should be canceled immediately"