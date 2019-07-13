Mumbai: Facing backlash, BMC plans to slash monthly parking rates by 50%

After getting slammed over parking charges, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to give concessions for local residents at some public parking lots.

According to DNA, the prices could be slashed by 50% for monthly passes. The decision will be taken on a case-to-case basis for each of the 26 public parking lots and will apply only to individuals, not commercial establishments or professionals. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told the leading daily, “It will apply to selected parking lots nestled in largely residential areas and to only one car per flat."

The BMC has 26 public parking lots with 22,000 slots. Many of them remained empty for years, while two and four-wheelers lined the streets around. Recently, BMC declared that exorbitant fines would be slapped on vehicles found parked within 500 metres of a public parking lot from July 7 onwards.

The fines range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles. With a penalty for late payment, it could go up to as much as Rs 23,250, a BMC official told PTI. For effective implementation of the scheme, the administration hired ex-servicemen to assist traffic police.