Mumbai Eye closer to reality as MMRDA starts process for construction of giant wheel near Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: Soon, you would be able to get a bird’s eye view of Mumbai and its various landmarks from the Mumbai Eye planned at the Bandra Reclamation. To make this into reality, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the process to construct the iconic giant observation wheel project.

For this, the authority has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a project management consultant who would not only prepare the technical feasibility report but also be involved in tendering and through the entire project’s duration. The project will come up on an area of about six hectares.

This would be India’s second giant observation wheel after the Delhi Eye in the national capital. The cities of Dubai (UAE), Las Vegas (US), Singapore, London (UK), Nanchang (China), Weifang (China), Osaka (Japan), Shenzhen (China), Melbourne (Australia), Florida (US), Paris (France), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Jakarta (Indonesia), Moscow (Russia), Berlin (Germany), etc, also have such an “Eye”.

Mumbai Eye 'envisaged on the lines of the London Eye'

“Mumbai has a number of tourist destinations. A city which is special in itself and a dynamic symbol of India, Mumbai, sets itself as a perfect location to host the structure of the giant observation wheel. It has been envisaged on the lines of the London Eye. Once operational, it is expected to boost tourism in Mumbai and the whole of Maharashtra. It will help to generate employment and create iconic waterfront development. The Mumbai Eye shall attract global attention and pride for the whole country,” said an MMRDA official.

Mumbai Eye to overlook Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The proposed giant observation wheel is planned to provide views of the city’s skyline, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Arabian Sea till its horizon, and the upcoming Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Statue of Equality.

A private firm will operate and manage the latest tourist attraction, when ready. The consultant will work out the modalities for the selection of the concessionaire including the concession period and percentage of profit share from the operation of the wheel to the MMRDA.

The consultant may get appointed sometime in early June and submit the report by June-end. Thereafter, tenders will be invited and the firm appointed in either August or September this year. The wheel will take three years to be ready for the public to start getting the bird’s eye view.