Mumbai: Externed history-sheeter held with pistol in Antop Hill

The Antop Hill police seized a country made pistol from a 22-year-old history-sheeter on Monday night. The accused is identified as Asif Shaikh had been externed from the city limits for two years.

During its special drive, the police apprehended Shaikh near GTB Mono Rail station on Monday night, when he was searched, a pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered. According to the police, Shaikh a resident of Dharavi has multiple assault cases registered against him.