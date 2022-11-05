Mumbai: Shortage of seat belts in market, extend deadline till Dec 31, requests taxi union

This is how Mumbaikars responded to the mandatory rear seat belt rule. | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Taxi union has written to the city's Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), requesting to extend the time limit to wear seat belts up to Dec 31, 2022. The taxi union has welcomed the seat belt rule, as cops clarify that passengers are to be fined not drivers.

In the letter the union leader, A.L. Quadros has stated that, " As per your circular dated 31/10/22 passengers who occupy the rear seats must wear seat belts. Since you have stated in your order that if the passenger failed to wear seat belts, the fine would be collected from the passengers. We welcome your decision."

Elaborating on the request for extension date, Quadros has stated, "Many taxi operators have removed the seat belts. The seat belts are not vailable in the market and we have requested the car manufacturers to supply the seat belts.

First day of Seatbealt rule

On Nov 1, the first day of the newly made seat belt amendment, a total of 204 e-challans were issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police. While the provision of wearing seat belts for everyone in a vehicle still stands strong, Mumbai Police has postponed its drive aginst those not weraing seatbelts inside the car as of now.

The Traffic Police on Tuesday provided a breather for people for the next 10 days, in order to make them more aware and gear up for the enforcement of the rule.

On October 14, the traffic police released an order, based on the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, that wearing rear seat belts will be made mandatory from November 1 onwards across the city.