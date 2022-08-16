Mumbai: ESIC official booked by CBI in a graft case

Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of illegal gratification against an assistant director of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for allegedly settling a notice served to a private company for allegedly defaulting employees contribution payment.

According to the CBI, the complainant in the case is a senior vice president of a security services company, situated at Fort. As per the complainant, on July 11, he received a notice from the accused public servant working with the ESIC to submit Rs 11.62 lakh towards employees contribution for the period between July 7, 2019, and September 2019, which had not been paid and as such defaulted.

As per calculations made by the complainant's company, the said amount was Rs 3.39 lakh. The complainant has alleged that the accused official on July 25, asked him to settle the notice by paying a bribe of 15 per cent of the notice amount. Since the complainant did not wish to pay the bribe, he gave a written complaint to the CBI.

The CBI, in its FIR, has stated that the allegations mentioned in the complaint were verified in the presence of independent witnesses and the verification revealed that there is a demand and agreement to accept Rs 2.91 lakh as undue advantage from the complainant for settling the notice. “The accused official had agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment out of the total bribe amount of Rs 2.91 lakh,” the agency alleged in its FIR.

The CBI has registered a case under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.