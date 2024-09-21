Mumbai: EPFO Official Booked By CBI For Attempting To Bribe Vigilance Officer

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against the then Enforcement Officer, (EO), Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) for allegedly attempting to give undue advantage in the form of money to the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Zonal Vigilance Directorate (ZVD), West Zone, Mumbai to induce him for a favourable outcome in the internal investigation pending against him.

The accused official had allegedly forcefully kept sweet boxes in the bag of the IO, who on reaching home, found one suspicious packet envelope in one of the sweet boxes, which appeared to be a packet of currency notes.

According to the agency sources, CBI had received a written complaint from Ms Nisha O.V., Regional PF Commissioner (Vigilance), EPFO against Amresh Kumar, the then EO, EPFO, Pune for allegedly attempting to give illegal gratification to the IO at ZVD West Zone, EPFO. "An internal investigation on a complaint regarding the allegation that Kumar was abusing his official position as public servant, was initiated by EPFO, ZVD, West Zone on the directions of Vigilance Headquarter of EPFO. Deputy Director (Vigilance) assigned the complaint to R.R. Kurup, Assistant Director (Vigilance) for investigation.

"During the internal investigation, Amresh Kumar was examined at EPFO, Pune by Kurup. During the said examination, Kumar was questioned about the immovable properties and bank account statements. Thereafter, on 28.12.2021 Amresh Kumar was examined at EPFO, Mumbai. In the evening, Amresh Kumar distributed sweets boxes to officers of ZVD, West Zone. Kumar also forcefully kept sweet boxes in the bag of R.R. Kurup. On reaching home, Kurup found one suspicious packet/envelope in one of the sweet boxes, which appeared to him to be a packet of currency notes," said a CBI official.

"Thereafter, Kurup made efforts to return the said suspicious packet to Kumar, but he did not collect it. On 30.12.2021 Kurup brought this incident to the notice of senior EPFO officials and on 31.12.2021 Kurup handed over the suspicious packet to Deputy Director (Vigilance). On 07.01.2022, the suspected packet appearing to be containing currency notes was handed over to the cashier of EPFO department in a sealed cover by the Deputy Director (Vigilance) for keeping it in safe custody. A Preliminary Enquiry was registered at CBI in this regard. During the enquiry it was revealed that the packet found in the sweet box given by Amresh Kumar to R.R.Kurup, contained an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Hence, it is prima-facie revealed that Kumar gave undue advantage to the IO R.R. Kurup to induce him for a favourable outcome in the internal investigation pending against him following which a case has been registered against Kumar," the official said.