Mumbai EOW Registers ₹10.17-Crore Cheating Case Against Infrastructure Firm Metropradhan Infrasolutions & Its Directors | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against M/s Metropradhan Infrasolutions Pvt. Ltd. and four of its directors and officials for allegedly cheating a company of over ₹10.17 crore by failing to pay rental dues and return rented infrastructure material.

The case has been registered in MIDC police station under Sections 316(5), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was lodged by Rajesh Krishna Sethi, representing M/s Shivale Infraproducts Pvt. Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacturing of metal scaffolding, formwork, and related infrastructure equipment. The alleged offence took place at Technosoft House, MIDC Industrial Estate, Andheri (East), Mumbai.

According to the complaint, Shivale Infraproducts supplied 801.58 metric tonnes of scaffolding and related material to Metropradhan Infrasolutions Pvt. Ltd. on a rental basis. Of the total rental amount of ₹11.70 crore, the accused company allegedly failed to pay ₹4.29 crore, which remains outstanding.

The complainant further alleged that 348.1 metric tonnes of rented material, valued at ₹5.88 crore, has not been returned. Instead, the accused company allegedly rented the material to other companies and retained the rental income for its own benefit without paying the complainant.

The total alleged wrongful loss caused to the complainant company has been estimated at ₹10,17,73,857.

The accused named in the FIR are M/s Metropradhan Infrasolutions Pvt. Ltd., Kundan Kumar, Babita Shrivastav, Ashish Kumar and Amar Shrivastav. The investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Morshareel Patel of the Economic Offences Wing. Further investigation is underway.