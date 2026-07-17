'Waiting Here For 4 Hours': Father Of 21-Year-Old Killed In Mira Road Crane Collapse Alleges Police Refused To Register FIR Against Builder |

Mumbai: The father of a 21-year-old man who died in the crane collapse at a JP Infra construction site in Mira Road on Thursday alleged that the Kashigaon Police refused to register an FIR against the builder despite his repeated requests, sparking protests outside the police station.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a crowd gathered at the Kashigaon Police Station, where the victim's father can be seen accusing the police of inaction. He alleged that he was made to wait for nearly four hours after naming the builder in his complaint.

"My son was just passing by when the crane fell on him. He died on the spot. When we asked for his body, the police told me to file an FIR. But when I named the builder, they refused to register it. I've been waiting here for four hours," the grieving father said in the video.

Protesters Warn Of Petition In HC Over Inaction

People accompanying the family also accused the police of delaying the registration of an FIR and demanded action against those responsible. They appealed to senior police officials, including the Police Commissioner, to intervene and ensure justice for the victim's family. The protesters also warned that they would approach the Bombay High Court if no action was taken.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a crane being used for construction at an under-construction building inside the JP North Complex in Mira Road reportedly malfunctioned and collapsed from the 13th floor.

The crane crashed onto the road below, crushing several parked vehicles and trapping passersby beneath the debris. The deceased, identified as Mujammil Khokhar (21), was pulled out by locals and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Three other persons were injured in the incident, while nearly 12 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were damaged.

Following the mishap, teams from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade, police and other emergency agencies rushed to the site and launched rescue and debris clearance operations.

The exact cause of the crane collapse is yet to be established, and an investigation into the incident is underway. Meanwhile, the victim's family continues to demand criminal action against the builder, alleging negligence led to the fatal accident.

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